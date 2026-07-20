Delhi Police lathi-charge CJP protesters during Parliament march; Metro stations shut

Tension prevailed in central Delhi on Monday, July 20, as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police lathi-charged protesters participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament, preventing them from advancing towards the Parliament complex during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

According to reports, the police used force after protesters allegedly attempted to march to the Parliament, as they had announced.

Ahead of the march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations, citing “security reasons”. Mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of central Delhi following the lathi charge.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh were seen climbing over police barricades to join the protesters.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das was escorted away by the police. Briefly speaking to the media, he said, "Talks are going on."

Despite the closure of several Metro stations to restrict access to the protest site, many demonstrators reached Jantar Mantar on foot.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police said that no permission had been sought or granted for the Parliament march. "Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in New Delhi, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar," the police said in a statement.