Delhi L-G sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution in Kashmir remarks case from 2010

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday, October 10, sanctioned the prosecution of writer-activist Arundhati Roy and former professor at Central University of Kashmir Sheikh Showkat Hussain, in a 2010 case against them. Arundhati and Hussain, along with two others, were booked by the Delhi police for their speeches at a public conference in October 2010.

Saxena noted that a prima facie case is made out against Arundhati and Hussain, a former Professor of International Law at the Central University of Kashmir, for commission of offence under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the national capital.

The two other accused in the case -- Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Delhi University lecturer Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani -- died during the pendency of the case.