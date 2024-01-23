Delhi HC seeks govt response on NHRC recommendations in Jamia Millia Islamia violence

Last year, the Delhi Police had informed the High Court that footage from CCTV cameras available in areas near New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar had been "duly preserved" and collected well in time. It made the claim in an affidavit in response to a plea submitted by Hasan, one of the petitioners, in the batch matter, asking for the retention of CCTV footage from all cameras inside Jamia Millia Islamia exclusively.

The petitioner had also sought that all persons who have been harmed or arrested by police or paramilitary forces receive proper financial compensation.

In its affidavit, the Delhi Police stated that CCTV footage from 13 locations in the New Friends Colony area was collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for authentication. "After examination, the seized pen drives, DVRs were received back and a copy of the footage was supplied to the accused persons in FIR No. 242/19 PS New Friends Colony, New Delhi," the affidavit stated.

Regarding the demand for fair compensation, the police stated that Hasan's complaint had been included in an investigation by the NHRC into accusations of alleged atrocities committed by the police and paramilitary forces inside the Jamia campus.

The apex rights panel accepted the recommendations made by the NHRC investigation team after conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation. The recommendations stated that the Chief Secretary should give "suitable compensation to the injured students who received grievous injuries, commensurate with their injuries, on humanitarian grounds".

“It is submitted that as evident from the aforesaid direction passed by NHRC, the Chief Secretary, GNCT Delhi, was directed to provide suitable compensation to persons who have received grievous injuries. It is submitted that the details of the compensation supplied by GNCTD are presently not available with the respondent Delhi Police and efforts to get the same from GNCTD are being made,” the affidavit added.

According to the police's affidavit, the Commission report itself states that Hasan "actively participated" in the proceedings before the NHRC and provided all of the information she had access to.

According to the affidavit, Hasan cannot request the same remedy before the HC while concealing the fact that she successfully obtained it before the NHRC.

Calling it an attempt to "abuse the process of law" and "equity jurisdiction" of the HC, the Delhi Police said that Hasan’s plea should be rejected with exemplary cost.