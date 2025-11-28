Delhi HC quashes Lokpal action against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the proceedings initiated by the Lokpal of India against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and others over alleged irregularities in promotions at the National Productivity Council (NPC).

A Division Bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order, bringing finality to the matter in which the Delhi High Court had, earlier this year, granted interim relief to Singh and other petitioners.

In an order passed on March 20, another Bench of Justices, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, stayed the Lokpal's order, subsequent notices, and the anti-corruption body's decision rejecting the petitioners' jurisdictional objections.

Observing that the case "requires in-depth consideration", the Delhi High Court had directed that "the operation of the impugned order dated 6th January, 2025, the notices dated 7th January, 2025, order dated 04th March 2025 and the proceedings under Complaint No. 162/2024 pending before respondent - Lokpal shall be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing."

The case arose from a complaint alleging irregularities in promotions granted by the NPC on March 28, 2023. The petitioners argued that these promotions were approved before Rajesh Kumar Singh assumed office as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on April 21, 2023.

Singh, an IAS officer of the 1989 Kerala cadre, later took charge as India's 40th Defence Secretary on November 1, 2024.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners, had submitted that the Lokpal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the complaint as the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, permits action only in matters that disclose offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

Singh added that the complaint pertained merely to alleged procedural irregularities in promotions and not corruption, bribery, or abuse of public office.

Staying the proceedings pending before the Lokpal, the Delhi High Court noted that "no such allegations of corruption or commission of offences under the PC Act have been made out, and thus, the impugned order and notices have been issued without taking into consideration any sufficient evidence or grounds to proceed under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013."

Earlier on March 4, the Lokpal had dismissed the petitioners' preliminary objections, ruling that the complaint met procedural requirements.

The 2024 complaint subsequently prompted the anti-corruption body to issue notices to Singh and other officials in January 2025. The Lokpal said the allegations, supported by documents, could not be rejected at the preliminary stage.