Delhi HC pulls up KVS for excluding deaf from teaching post reservations

The Delhi High Court has criticised the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for its exclusion of deaf and hard of hearing individuals from the reservation process for teaching positions.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula showed displeasure over KVS ignoring relevant statutes and government notifications in their December 2022 recruitment advertisement.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) challenging the advertisement, along with a suo motu public interest litigation on the matter.

Justice Sharma expressed his disappointment and said: "I don't understand why we are hostile towards these people. I never thought Kendirya Vidyalayas would be doing all this. I feel sorry for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan."

He said that his personal connection to the institution as a product of Kendriya Vidyalaya, made the issue even more meaningful to him.