Delhi HC agrees to hear plea by NewsClick founder-editor, HR head against their arrest today

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear during the day a plea by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal pressed it for urgent hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

“Arrest has been made illegally and in violation of the Supreme Court decisions,” Sibal said. The bench then agreed for the same.

Notably, Singh had earlier informed a Delhi court that a petition will be filed before the high court challenging the FIR and the arrests, highlighting that there was already an FIR with the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), and the high court was not informed about the current FIR.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on Tuesday, and the next day, they were sent to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court.