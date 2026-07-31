Delhi govt to drop legal action against NEET protesters, excluding those with criminal antecedents

The Delhi government's Home Department on Thursday, July 30, issued an order stating that no adverse legal action will be taken against people who participated in the protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, in line with the Supreme Court's July 28 directions.

The order said the protection would apply to those involved in the protests but would not extend to persons with criminal antecedents, as mandated by the apex court.

"If anyone has already been arrested or detained in connection with these cases, the process of reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously," the order stated.

According to the Home Department's order, as of 6 pm on July 29, Delhi Police had registered 13 FIRs in connection with the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

The order, issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, states that:

No adverse legal action will be taken against persons who participated in the protests, except those with criminal antecedents as specified by the Supreme Court.

Arrests or detentions already made in connection with the protests will be reviewed and the release of eligible persons will be expedited.

No further legal proceedings will be initiated against those covered by the order, and the matter will be treated as closed.

The decision comes days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its 36-day nationwide agitation against the NEET paper leak on July 25, after the Union government accepted its three principal demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of cases against protesters with no future action against them, and compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the paper leak.

However, on July 27, the CJP accused the Union government of reneging on its assurance after police action continued against some protesters. The organisation warned that it would resume protests if the commitment to withdraw cases was not honoured. Later that day, it said the governments of West Bengal, Assam and Bihar had announced the withdrawal of FIRs registered in connection with the agitation.

Clarifying the Delhi government's order, Home Minister Ashish Sood said the relief would not apply to individuals who already had criminal cases registered against them or those who had engaged in violence, vandalism or other unlawful activities during the protests.