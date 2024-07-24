Delhi court summons Dhruv Rathee in defamation case by BJP leader

A Delhi court has issued a summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case filed by Mumbai BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. Nakhua alleges that Rathee defamed him by calling him a “violent and abusive” troll in a recent video. District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court passed the order on July 19, and Nakhua is seeking Rs. 20 lakhs in damages for "defamation caused to him on cyberspace."

The defamation case stems from a video Rathee uploaded on July 7, 2024, titled "My Reply to Godi YouTubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee." In the video, Rathee allegedly referred to Nakhua, who is a BJP spokesperson in Mumbai, as a “violent and abusive troll” without any justification. Nakhua contends that Rathee claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted "violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga" at his official residence.

"The video in question has received over 24 million views and more than 2.3 million likes, a number that continues to soar with every passing moment," the suit says.

Nakhua argues that Rathee's allegations have subjected him to widespread condemnation and ridicule. "Through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch the Plaintiff's integrity and reputation is apparent, as baseless accusations and malicious connections are artfully insinuated. The primary creator of this video that is Plaintiff seeks not only to cast doubt on the Plaintiff's character but also to tarnish his hard-earned standing in society, planting seeds of suspicion and mistrust that can have far-reaching consequences. The repercussions of such false allegations are manifold, extending well beyond the realm of the video itself to irrevocably impact both the personal and professional domains of the Plaintiff, leaving scars that may never fully heal," the suit argues.

The suit seeks to restrain Rathee from tweeting, posting, or creating any content on YouTube or X Corp regarding Nakhua. The Court also issued a notice to Rathee on Nakhua's plea for interim relief, with the matter scheduled to be heard next on August 6.