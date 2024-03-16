Delhi court grants bail to CM Kejriwal in liquor scam

A magisterial court, on Saturday, March 16, granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a case against the CM over non-compliance to the agency's summons related to the alleged liquor scam. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Divya Malhotra, of Rouse Avenue Court granted Chief Minister Kejriwal relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of Rs 50,000.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, who appeared for CM Kejriwal, submitted the application under Section 207 (Criminal Procedure Code) of CrPC for supply of documents. However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued that these are just delay tactics and that they want to delay the proceedings. "Whatever documents he is entitled to he has been supplied," he said.

The court has now listed hearing on CM Kejriwal's application for supply of documents under Section 207 of the CrPC for hearing on April 1.