Delhi court dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyer

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the plea moved by incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to spend more time with his legal counsel to prepare for the cases pending against him in several parts of the country.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the plea after hearing the matter for a brief time.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took objection to the plea saying that the applicant is seeking legal meetings five times a week, which is clearly against the manual of jail.

According to the manual, only one legal meeting is allowed in a week, and in special circumstances, two meetings may be allowed.

CM Kejriwal is already getting two legal meetings.

"If someone chooses to run the government from jail you cannot be treated exceptionally," ED said.

The Delhi High Court, which on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and the trial court order sending him to the agency's custody, held that judges, "as custodians of justice, are bound by the law and not by political considerations" and cannot adjudicate "political matters".

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who heard the case, noted the ED's submission that they were in possession of enough material to arrest CM Kejriwal.