Delhi court convicts five accused in murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

In the 2008 murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, a Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four accused under MCOCA provisions and one for helping in receiving stolen property. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey of the Saket Court pronounced the judgement after having it reserved on October 13.

Four accused -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik -- have been convicted under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions and Ajay Sethi for receiving stolen property.

The matter has now been fixed for sentencing on October 26.