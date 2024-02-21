Delhi Chalo: Protesting farmers gather along Haryana border in large numbers

Traffic snarls were witnessed at Delhi's entry and exit points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, and multiple layers of barricades were placed to deter the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo' march. Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at key points in Delhi, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB road, Ashram, Mathura road.

Tikri and Singhu borders have been completely sealed by the Delhi Police. Security measures in the national capital were heightened and strict vigilance was heightened at key border points.

Farm union leaders on February 19 rejected the Union government's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years stating that it was not in the best interests of farmers. The announcement was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal after holding a meeting. A panel of three Union ministers – Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai – on February 18 held talks with the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh.