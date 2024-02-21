Delhi Chalo: Protesting farmers gather along Haryana border in large numbers

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued to gather in large numbers on the borders of Haryana on Wednesday, February 21, in order to head to New Delhi. They have demanded the Union government to bring in a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops. Hundreds of farmers have gathered at the borders as part of the Delhi Chalo march.
To prevent clashes between the farmers and security personnel, both Haryana and Punjab governments have banned JCBs, poclains, tippers or other heavy earthmoving equipment at interstate border areas. Several tractors shielded with iron sheets were deputed by the protesters at the Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border in Patiala district to break Haryana Police concrete barricades.
Traffic snarls were witnessed at Delhi's entry and exit points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, and multiple layers of barricades were placed to deter the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo' march. Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at key points in Delhi, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB road, Ashram, Mathura road.
Tikri and Singhu borders have been completely sealed by the Delhi Police. Security measures in the national capital were heightened and strict vigilance was heightened at key border points.
Farm union leaders on February 19 rejected the Union government's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years stating that it was not in the best interests of farmers. The announcement was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal after holding a meeting. A panel of three Union ministers – Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai – on February 18 held talks with the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh.
Just ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers." He said they would proceed with their 'Delhi Chalo' march peacefully and that the government will be responsible (if there was any violence).
Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "Our intention is not to create any chaos. We have made a programme to reach Delhi from November 7, 2023. If the government has said that they didn't get enough time, it means the government is trying to neglect us. This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should remove the barricades and let us come in. Otherwise, they should fulfill our demands. We are peaceful."
(With inputs from IANS)