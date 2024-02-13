Delhi Chalo: Haryana police fire tear gas at protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Tension between the protesting farmers and the Union government escalated on Tuesday, February 13, after Haryana police fired tear gas on the farmers in Shambhu border, detaining several of the protesters. A large number of farmers’ trucks were seized at the border earlier in the day. The farmers have decided to go ahead with the Delhi Chalo march towards New Delhi after talks between farmer union leaders and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda did not yield any result.

The Union Government has requested the Delhi government to convert Bawana stadium into a temporary prison. Turning down the request, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot said the demands of the farmers are genuine and that it is the Constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. “The Union government, in fact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution to their genuine problems. Farmers of the Country are our 'annadata' and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Union Government. Hence, approval cannot be given for converting the stadium into a jail," he added.