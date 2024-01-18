Delhi airport woes: Scindia and Tharoor wage war-of-words on social media

Scindia also addressed concerns about a crane impacting runway operations, stating that crane operations will now be limited to non-fog days to ensure the operational readiness of RWY 11R/29L as CAT III.

Responding to Tharoor's claims about the shortage of trained pilots, Scindia refuted them, stating that the number of CAT II/CAT III trained pilots has increased from 2416 in 2014 to 6191, a 2.5-fold jump in the last nine years. He emphasised the DGCA's strict enforcement of deploying CAT IIIB compliant aircraft with qualified crew during the winter season.

In the context of CAT III landings, Scindia explained the three dependent factors -- Runway Capability, Aircraft Capability, and Pilot Accreditation. He clarified that CAT III operations depend on the highest common factor among these variables and provided a comparison with JFK Airport in the USA to put India's capabilities into perspective.

“The two CAT III runways at Delhi Airport are equipped for aircraft to land with minimum visibility of up to 50 meters. However, the majority of the aircraft fleet in India viz. Airbus 320 (75 mtrs) and Boeing 737 Max (175 mtrs) have visibility minima greater than the runway threshold. Thus, even if the runway is capable and sufficiently trained CAT III pilots are made available, these aircraft are not designed for Zero Visibility operations. Further to give you a perspective, JFK ( New York ) airport in the USA has 4 runways, but the airport only has 1 runway capable of CAT III landing which is also with a restricted minima up to 182 mtrs (600 feet) – 3.5 times of India’s 50 mtrs! Go figure it out yourself - Enlightened, Mr Tharoor!” said Scindia in the tweet.