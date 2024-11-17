Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category onSunday, November 17 morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This reading indicates smoggy conditions persisting across the capital.

Most areas of Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them firmly in the 'severe' range as per CPCB standards. This follows a decline in air quality on November 16, when the AQI reached 417, compared to Friday's 396.

The AQI level remained above 400 in most areas of Delhi, including Anand Vihar (457), Ashok Vihar (466), Aya Nagar (426), Bawana (471), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (415), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Dilshad Garden (448), ITO (411), Jahangirpuri (466), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (419), Mandir Marg (434), Mundka (463), Najafgarh (402), Narela (444), Nehru Nagar (442), North Campus DU (427), NSIT Dwarka (410), Okhla Phase 2 (409), Patparganj (439), Punjabi Bagh (442), Pusa (407), RK Puram (434), Rohini (449), Shadipur (457), Siri Fort (405), Sonia Vihar (440), Vivek Vihar (454), and Wazirpur (463).

The highest AQI level was recorded in Bawana (471), while the lowest AQI level was recorded in Najafgarh (402).

Several factors have contributed to Delhi's deteriorating air quality since October, including firecrackers and stubble burning in neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In response to the escalating pollution crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enacted Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 15. This measure includes a halt on construction and demolition activities, a suspension of non-essential mining, restrictions on non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses, and a recommendation for schools in Delhi-NCR to close for classes up to Class 5. The Haryana government further empowered deputy commissioners on Saturday to temporarily close physical classes up to Class 5 in their respective districts.