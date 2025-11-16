Deepti Sharma’s journey ignites hope for girls who want to play cricket

Sreshti used to play cricket outside her house but stopped when she turned ten. “Everyone told me girls shouldn’t play. Now look at Deepti! I hope we can start playing again because of her,” she said.

As the morning unfolded, it became clear this was a first-of-its-kind day for many who had gathered, and perhaps for the city of Agra.

Shalu Singh, a 26-year-old sub-inspector, stood by the road preparing to manage the crowds. Nearly 150 police personnel from eight stations had been assigned to handle the parade.

“Some duties are very special. Today is one of them, and I’m feeling very good to be here for a woman,” she said. In her four-year career, Shalu said she had never been posted to control the crowd for a woman.

Nearby, the motley members of a band baja were setting up, discussing what they should play.

“We’ve played at weddings, traditional events, and even for politicians. It’s a bit confusing to decide what to play today,” said Muzamil, the only band member who had watched the World Cup final.

In his 30-year career, Mehboob had never performed for a woman. “It’s good. It’s new,” he said. They settled on a mix of devotional and patriotic songs.

Camels and horses soon made their way to the junction. Schoolchildren holding placards arrived, as did young cricketers from nearby academies, a few women, and hundreds of men.

From his flower shop at the street corner, 65-year-old Bipin Rawat watched the preparations. He has followed every match of this World Cup and the previous Women’s Premier League on his phone, connected to a small speaker in his shop.

“I’ve been watching women’s cricket since Jhulan Goswami’s time,” he said, referring to the legendary fast bowler who retired in 2022 after a 20-year career – before the game’s recent cash and glory.

“Now I am a fan of the dangerous captain, Harmanpreet Kaur,” he said, laughing.

During the tense semi-final and final, eight or nine people crowded into Bipin’s flower shop to watch the match on his phone. Most of them, he said, had assumed India wouldn’t make it, especially in the semi-final against Australia, the seven-time champions.

But Bipin bet on India and won Rs 200: one hundred for the semi-final and one hundred for the final.

This victory, he said, will be a turning point for women.

“Most families don’t allow our girls to play. But if property is divided equally between sons and daughters, why can’t playtime also be equal?” he asked.

By noon, Deepti arrived at the junction. The crowd roared, the band struck up its music, the speakers blasted songs from Chak De India, and the roadshow began. Deepti climbed onto a truck that slowly made its way toward Star Next Cricket Ground, the academy run by her brother, Sumit Sharma.

On the shoulders of Agra’s pioneers

At the beginning of the roadshow, Hemalata Kala stood just behind Deepti Sharma on stage, beaming with pride.

Deepti may be the first player from Agra to win a World Cup, but she is not the city’s first international cricketer. Hemalata Kala, Preethi Dimri, Poonam Yadav and more recently, Rashi Kanojia have all represented India on the global stage.

In 1999, Hemalata became the first woman from Agra to play for India in a match against England. She appeared in the 2000 and 2005 World Cups before retiring in 2008. Later, she served as Chief Selector of the Indian women’s cricket team from 2016 to 2020, during which she backed several key players, including the current vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

In 2006, while practising at a ground in Agra, Hemalata noticed an eight-year-old throw a ball from the sidelines. “It was such a good throw that I turned around and saw a little boy. But to my surprise, I was told it was Deepti Sharma, a girl who had come to watch her brother practice,” she said.

She immediately called Deepti’s brother, Sumit Sharma, and asked him to bring her for training. Last week, Hemalata watched Deepti’s World Cup final from her home in Agra. “It was such an incredible moment for me. What a journey it has been for all of us,” she said.

When Hemalata first began playing, women’s cricket was run by the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI). It was only in 2006 that the WCAI merged with the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), marking a turning point in terms of resources and support.

In just a few years, the landscape has transformed.

“During our time, we never played under floodlights or had a physiotherapist,” she said. “We had no brands lining up; no one even came to receive us when we returned from a tour.”