Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Deepika and Ranveer announced news of the pregnancy in February this year. At the time, the couple had shared a post on social media that depicted motifs of baby clothes, shoes and balloons captioned ‘September 2024’.

Recently, the couple responded to the speculation and criticism about Deepika’s pregnancy by sharing photos from a maternity shoot. For months, many had trolled the actor, body-shamed her while others had claimed that she was faking a pregnancy.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 at a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Both actors will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. While Deepika is a new entrant into the Singham universe, Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in a cameo appearance.