‘Deep inside, something told me I had found the earliest human ancestor; I went numb’ – Yohannes Haile-Selassie on his lifetime quest to discover ancient humanity

Yet in this Insights interview, Haile-Selassie is critical that the study of ancient humans still fails to acknowledge and support the fundamental role of African scientists and institutions. Like many of his colleagues, he is now calling for paleoanthropology to be “decolonised”, warning that otherwise, some African countries could take action to restrict future exploration of key sites across the continent:

There has to be a mutually beneficial way of doing things from now on. Western scientists can’t continue this ‘helicoptering in and out’ approach to fossil discovery. A lot of African countries have realised this and, unless we act fast, they’re probably going to tighten up who should be allowed to do research in their countries.

Yohannes, you were a 14-year-old schoolboy in Ethiopia when Lucy was discovered. What are your memories of this landmark moment in your country’s history?

In fact, on the day Lucy was found – Sunday, November 24 1974 – Ethiopians woke up to some other devastating news. The previous night, Ethiopia’s military regime had executed more than 60 ministers and generals of Emperor Haile-Selassie’s regime. The announcement of Lucy’s discovery probably came up later that week, but I doubt many people paid attention to it amid all the turmoil, with the military regime taking control of Ethiopia.

Personally, I have no recollection of the announcement of Lucy’s discovery. I grew up in a Christian family, so as far as I knew at that time, it was God who created humans and I wouldn’t have understood the significance of Lucy.

Of course, over time, her discovery brought the idea of Ethiopia as a “cradle of mankind” to the forefront of public consciousness around the world. With that came national pride – today, Ethiopia brands itself the “land of origins”. Lucy played a big part in that.

Yet even now, the narrative of ancient human discovery appears to omit many of the African researchers and institutions that played key roles in this story?

Many of the fossils that made western scientists famous were actually found by local Africans, who were only acknowledged at the end of a scientific publication. For a long time, African scholars were never part of telling the human story; nor could they actively participate in the analysis of the fossils they found. Up to the 1990s, long after Lucy was found, we were only present in the form of labourers and fossil hunters.

So, when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucy, we shouldn’t forget that a reappraisal of the role of African scientists in our understanding of ancient humans is long overdue. Specifically, we need to decolonise paleoanthropology.

What does that mean in practice?

Without the proper infrastructure, African countries are going to be stuck in the same old cycle where they are expected to facilitate western scientists’ research – with institutions getting some income from laboratory service fees, and some locals being paid field per diems, but that’s about it. If you ask anyone who works in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia or South Africa, they will tell you things have to change, particularly in terms of local scholar training and involvement in the actual research. That’s why this movement of decolonising palaeontology is becoming really vibrant now.

We need a firm foundation established, so the next generation of African scientists doesn’t have to deal with issues, like lack of infrastructure, that we faced. This requires a change in terms of how we think about paleoanthropology – and how we think about Africa in general. African institutions don’t have the resources or trained manpower to develop programs like this – and most African countries have a lot of pressing social, political and economic concerns, so paleoanthropology is not going to be their highest priority.

But, if they are interested in seeing more of their scholars involved in this field, they need to build the necessary infrastructure so that foreign researchers can help with programming and training. Scientists cannot build laboratories, but they can help with what goes to those laboratories and help develop training programs.