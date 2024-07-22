Decades-old ban on govt employees taking part in RSS activities lifted

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has lifted the over three-decade-long ban on government employees taking part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. The ban, imposed in November 1966 during the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was removed on July 9, as per an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.
Condemning the move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhiji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur. In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities. After June 4th 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr. Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed. The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too I suppose.” The last statement is a reference to the RSS uniform of khaki trousers.
"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place," BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said.
The 1966 order, which banned Government officials from taking part in activities of the RSS had stated, “As certain doubts have been raised about the government’s policy with respect to the membership of and participation in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh and the Jamaat-e-Islami by government servants, it is clarified that government have always held the activities of these two organisations to be of such a nature that participation in them by government servants would attract the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules”.
It further said that, “Any government servant, who is a member of or is otherwise associated with the aforesaid organisations or with their activities is liable to disciplinary action”.
(With IANS inputs)