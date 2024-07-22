Decades-old ban on govt employees taking part in RSS activities lifted

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has lifted the over three-decade-long ban on government employees taking part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. The ban, imposed in November 1966 during the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was removed on July 9, as per an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.

Condemning the move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhiji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur. In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities. After June 4th 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr. Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed. The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too I suppose.” The last statement is a reference to the RSS uniform of khaki trousers.