Day 9 of Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue teams update strategy amid challenges

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha, in a statement to news agency ANI, explained the updated rescue plan. Meanwhile, Union Highways and Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari, who visited the site, acknowledged the complexity of working in the Himalayan terrain. He mentioned the use of auger drilling machines, with one successfully overcoming challenges when encountering rocks. Five agencies – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) – have been assigned responsibilities to rescue the trapped labourers.

Despite the challenges, rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have not specified when drilling through the debris at the tunnel's mouth will resume. Additional machinery has been deployed for this purpose. For food, the workers are being provided items such as dry fruits, puffed rice, and nuts, along with medicines through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, November 20, to enquire about the relief and rescue operations. "Necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Union government. Central and state agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination and promptness. The workers trapped in the tunnel are safe and they are being provided oxygen, nutritious food and water,” PM Modi said. This is the third time PM Modi has reached out to the Chief Minister to check on the rescue operation being carried out.

In response, Chief Minister Dhami assured that necessary rescue equipment and resources from the Union Government are being provided. He emphasised the collaboration between Union and state agencies in relief and rescue efforts, ensuring the trapped workers are safe and well-supported with oxygen, nutritious food, and water.