DataViz: Who Are India’s 371,000 Prisoners Awaiting Trial?

Indian prisons have a capacity of about 450,000 inmates, but at the end of 2024, the country’s prison population stood at 511,000, or 13% over capacity, according to data from the Prisons Statistics India report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In addition, data show that about 1.5 million undertrial prisoners, 150,000 convicts and about 9,500 detenues were released on bail during 2024.

Undertrials continue to form a large proportion (73%) of prisoners in custody, even as their numbers fell for the second year in a row. Two in three undertrial prisoners belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other Backward Classes communities. Another 26% are Muslim, Sikh or Christian.

About 63% of undertrial prisoners did not study beyond grade X. Nearly half of all undertrial prisoners are under the age of 30, and another 41% are between 30 and 50 years old.

“Younger people are prone to risk-taking behaviour as they are in the process of finding their path to life, and is a reason why the youth are highly overrepresented in criminal justice and prison statistics,” Vijay Raghavan, professor, Centre for Criminology and Justice at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), had told us in October 2025.

“When young undertrials are from poor socio-economic and educational backgrounds, their life chances get reduced. They end up spending more time in prison due to poor social support and may get pulled into a life of crime, which impacts not only them but their families as well,” he had said. “Longer periods of imprisonment can also affect their health including mental health.”

Judicial delays and a lack of legal support means that nearly 30,000 undertrials spent more than three years in prisons awaiting trial and verdict. They account for 8% of prisoners across India, up from 2.5% in 1998.

A 2025 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report estimated that 11.7 million people were detained globally in 2023, nearly 6% more than a decade ago. Of these, about a third were in pre-trial detention. Only seven countries have a higher percentage of undertrial population than India, according to the World Prison Brief.

Nearly 3 in 4 prisoners are under trial

By the end of 2024, undertrial prisoners accounted for 72.6% of India's prison population, up from 66.2% in 2005. Their share peaked at 77.1% in 2021 before declining in subsequent years.

Undertrial prisoners are persons held in judicial custody whose criminal cases are pending investigation, inquiry or trial and have not yet been decided by a court.

The number of undertrials increased from 237,076 in 2005 to 371,440 in 2024. Over the same period, India's prison population increased from 358,368 to 511,542.

A primary contributing factor to this trend is the indiscriminate arrests carried out by the police, often without proper consideration, as IndiaSpend reported in August 2022.

Individuals belonging to marginalised communities are disproportionately impacted from these unwarranted detentions, we had reported. Other factors such as limited access to legal assistance and difficulties in meeting bail conditions contribute to the heightened likelihood of underprivileged individuals spending time in prison without being convicted.

Among major states, Bihar recorded the highest undertrial share in its prison population at 87.2%, followed by Maharashtra at 80.8%. Delhi recorded an undertrial share of 88%, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded 84.6%.

Jails are also short-staffed: The sanctioned strength of jail staff was 99,758, while the actual strength was 63,004.