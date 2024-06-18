Dancers of Democracy
News

Dancers of Democracy

Written by:
S Harikrishnan
Published on

It’s been two weeks since curtains fell on the world’s largest democratic exercise. Braving the scorching summer heat, a record-breaking 64.2 crore Indian citizens exercised their voting rights. Despite legitimate complaints that a watered down Election Commission had turned a blind eye to the divisive and provocative campaign by the ruling dispensation, June 4, 2024, saw another peaceful transfer of power. Curiously, many argued that the campaign was somewhat muted at the beginning of this election with reports anticipating—some even as counting started on June 4—that the BJP would return with a triumphant mandate that matched the boisterous claims made by supporters and fans of Modi. A humbling performance saw them fall short of the magic halfway mark, and many have turned to finally expect a strong and rejuvenated opposition to the new and cut-to-size Modi 3.0.

A few weeks ago, I joined dozens of camerapersons and journalists huddled in the Media Gallery at a large venue in the suburb of Tukkuguda outside of Hyderabad. Soon, Rahul Gandhi would unveil the Congress Party’s manifesto to large crowds at the same venue that had marked the beginning of their successful campaign that overthrew the BRS government in the state only months ago. The event was delayed by a few hours, and the wait had started to seem unending. For the tens of thousands that thronged the venue, the summer heat did little to dampen their spirits. There were songs and dances on stage to keep the crowds occupied, and songs that praised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy. Copious amounts of water packets and buttermilk were distributed by volunteers and party workers. Amidst the announcements and sloganeering on the microphone and the chatter of the crowds, a distinct voice; a woman selling peanuts. And then, another voice of a man selling chat, fruits and other street food. It was festive, and economies of dead time have emerged around a waiting crowd.

A few months ago, I remember waiting similarly in the media section of a BJP event that live-telecast the Ayodhya event. The mild January morning was more relenting than the summer sun, but the waiting seemed perennial. Behind the crowds, a group of drummers and people in costumes—of Hanuman, Ram and other characters from Ramayana—taking a break before being called on again to play music and perform when the next BJP leader arrived at the entrance. Outside, men, women, and children on the streets sold saffron flags. On the tank-bund, the large lake that divides—but also unites—the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, young and old stop and pose for cameras.

A young girl approaches them with more flags and other paraphernalia. Then bargains with her to get them for cheaper. She knows today is her biggest market. She sells two flags and runs back to her mother, seated under a streetlamp nearby with a young baby in her ar A man dressed in a Hanuman suit and another in a monkey suit waiting at an eventA saffron flag in the foreground with the statue of Ambedkar in the backgroundms. Behind her, on the other side of the lake, a large statue of Ambedkar stands tall, pointing towards a better, brighter future farther away.

S Harikrishnan is a researcher and author of Social Spaces and the Public Sphere: A Spatial History of Modernity in Kerala. He is also a founding editor of Ala.

Crowds waiting for Modi’s Road Show in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad
Crowds waiting for Modi’s Road Show in Malkajgiri, HyderabadS Harikrishnan
A man walks with packets of flower petals to distribute to crowds before a road show by Modi in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad
A man walks with packets of flower petals to distribute to crowds before a road show by Modi in Malkajgiri, HyderabadS Harikrishnan
A woman with a basket on her head (selling a snack of some sort) at a Congress party event in Tukkuguda, Hyderabad
A woman with a basket on her head (selling a snack of some sort) at a Congress party event in Tukkuguda, HyderabadS Harikrishnan
Women in Congress colours standing in a knot around a man selling a snack from a makeshift stall
Women in Congress colours standing in a knot around a man selling a snack from a makeshift stallS Harikrishnan
A man carrying a flask of chai turning and talking to a woman at a large political campaign
A man carrying a flask of chai turning and talking to a woman at a large political campaignS Harikrishnan
A woman with a snack tub walking away from a crowd of people attending a Congress rally
A woman with a snack tub walking away from a crowd of people attending a Congress rallyS Harikrishnan
A sparse crowd walks away from the camera on a large road lit with streetlights. A man carrying a congress flag is among them, standing by the sidewalk, buying some bananas from a makeshift stall
A sparse crowd walks away from the camera on a large road lit with streetlights. A man carrying a congress flag is among them, standing by the sidewalk, buying some bananas from a makeshift stallS Harikrishnan
A group of men walking away from the camera after a Congress event. One of them is carrying a pallet of water bottles on his shoulder
A group of men walking away from the camera after a Congress event. One of them is carrying a pallet of water bottles on his shoulderS Harikrishnan
A woman wearing a CITU paper badge buys a snack from a man selling it out of a makeshift stall on the sidelines of a political gathering
A woman wearing a CITU paper badge buys a snack from a man selling it out of a makeshift stall on the sidelines of a political gatheringS Harikrishnan
Two groups of male performers sit on plastic chairs at a BJP event, waiting to be called upon
Two groups of male performers sit on plastic chairs at a BJP event, waiting to be called uponS Harikrishnan
A man dressed in a Hanuman suit and another in a monkey suit waiting at an event
A man dressed in a Hanuman suit and another in a monkey suit waiting at an eventS Harikrishnan
A saffron flag frames the statue of Ambedkar at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake
A saffron flag frames the statue of Ambedkar at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar LakeS Harikrishnan
A man fastens a saffron flag on a pole to his scooter with the Buddha statue in the background at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake
A man fastens a saffron flag on a pole to his scooter with the Buddha statue in the background at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar LakeS Harikrishnan
A woman sells saffron flags at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake as tourists walk by. The statue of Ambedkar can be seen in the background
A woman sells saffron flags at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake as tourists walk by. The statue of Ambedkar can be seen in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
Two boys on a bicycle carry a saffron flag at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The Buddha statue is seen in the background
Two boys on a bicycle carry a saffron flag at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The Buddha statue is seen in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
A woman sells saffron flags at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The statue of Ambedkar can be seen in the background
A woman sells saffron flags at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The statue of Ambedkar can be seen in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
A saffron flag in the foreground with the statue of Ambedkar in the background
A saffron flag in the foreground with the statue of Ambedkar in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
A man holds a large saffron flag at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The Ambedkar statue is in the background
A man holds a large saffron flag at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. The Ambedkar statue is in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
Saffron flags being sold on Tank Bund. Telangana Secretariat building in the background
Saffron flags being sold on Tank Bund. Telangana Secretariat building in the backgroundS Harikrishnan
Camera persons at a BJP event in Hyderabad
Camera persons at a BJP event in HyderabadS Harikrishnan
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com