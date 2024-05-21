Dalit journalist subjected to horrific harassment for writing about casteism in dating apps

Manisha Mondal, senior photojournalist at ThePrint, was subjected to casteist abuse and body shaming after she wrote an opinion piece detailing her experience on dating apps as a Dalit woman. The article titled ‘Being Dalit on a dating app. Upper caste men only want to argue over reservation, EWS’, spoke about Manisha’s experiences on dating apps and the anti-reservation sentiments she encountered from upper-caste men there. However, her article invited a lot of online trolling and abuse, targeting Manisha’s looks and caste location.

The opinion piece spoke about Manisha’s experiences on dating apps like Bumble where upper-caste men would cease communication with her after they see her Instagram profile which has ‘Namasudra Dalit, West Bengal’ in her bio. The piece concludes with Manisha suggesting that dating apps could add caste preferences as a filter along with gender.

Several people came out in support of Manisha after the vitriolic trolling. One person said how the upper-caste mentality teaches people to discriminate against people from their birth. They added, “Upper caste people are trolling a Dalit journalist Manisha Mondal on the basis of her physical appearance and caste. Their mentality and caste arrogance teaches them to discriminate from birth, we stand strongly with Manisha.”