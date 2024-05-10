Dabholkar’s shooters convicted, one is also an accused in Gauri Lankesh murder

Along with Tawde, Vikram Bhave and Sanjeev Punalekar were also acquitted, for “lack of evidence”.

Dabholkar’s murder had set off a chain of targeted killings of several other rationalists as well, such as Leftist leader Govind Pansare in February 2015, MM Kalburgi in August 2015, and journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh in September 2017.

Connection with Gauri Lankesh case

Five of those accused in Dabholkar 's murder, are mentioned in the Gauri Lankesh chargesheet. This includes Tawde, Amol Kale, Amith Degwekar, Rajesh D Bangera, and Sharad Kalaskar.

In September 2022, TNM had done a story on the key accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case – Amol Kale. The Special Investigation Team found that Amol, who was a mechanical engineer working for a company in Pune. Amol Kale’s statement says he did speak to Virendra Tawde or 'Bade Bhaisaab' when he was recruiting men to fight for the Hindu religion and establish a ‘Hindu rashtra’. But after Tawde was arrested and jailed in the Dabholkar case, Amol Kale had to do the recruitment for the assassination of Gauri Lankesh by himself.

Sharad Kalaskar, the shooter who has been convicted in the Dabholkar case is accused number 10 in the Gauri Lankesh case. As per the chargesheet in Gauri’s case, the first meeting, which was held in 2016 to plan and execute her murder, took place in a room in Belagavi where Sharad Kalaskar stayed.

Sharad Kalaskar was also said to have been involved in the planning of the murder and in giving shooting practice to one of the accused in the Gauri Lankesh case in the Kinaye forest near Belagavi.

Many have pointed out that the Pune court has only convicted the shooters and has acquitted the conspirators. Moreover, Tawde was the person with direct links to Sanathan Sanstha.