Cyclone Ditwah triggers massive disaster in Sri Lanka; 334 dead, 11 lakh affected

The death toll in Sri Lanka has increased to 334, with 370 people still missing after catastrophic landslides and flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, The Hindu reported.

Most of the fatalities occurred in the districts of Badulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts, which house Sri Lanka’s most economically marginalised communities, the report said.

According to the report, over 11 lakh people have been affected and nearly 2 lakh displaced and housed in safety centres.

Sri Lanka has already declared a state of emergency as the country is suffering from one of its worst weather disasters. According to reports, about a third of the country was without electricity or running water.

Nearly 20,000 homes have been destroyed, forcing 1,08,000 people to be shifted to state-run temporary shelters, the BBC reported .

Record rains lashed in Sri Lanka from last Thursday causing multiple landslides in the hilly central region while overflowing rivers submerged entire towns nationwide, Reuters reported .

According to the report, over 24,000 police, army and air force personnel are still trying to reach families stranded by floods. So far over 120 people were airlifted to safety in helicopters by the air force after water breached the dam of the Mavil Aru Reservoir in the eastern part of the island. And another 2,000 people were moved to higher ground for safety, Reuters said quoting the military.

In his special address to the country on Sunday, November 30, Sri Lanka’s president Aruna Kumara Dissanayake pledged to work hard to rebuild the country and support the families of the victims. Assuring families of victims of all possible support, he said: “Every life lost is not merely a number; every life carried a name, a face, and a story,” The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Colombo also helped hundreds of stranded Indians secure alternative return flights, including those operated by the Air Force.

Acknowledging this, the Sri Lankan president said, “Our neighbouring countries have also provided significant assistance. Already, helicopters and relief forces have been deployed, extending a helping hand in solidarity.”

Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move parallel to the coastline of northern parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry in the next 24 hours.

At least three people have been killed in rain-related incidents, according to reports.