Cyberbullying girls with pornographic deepfakes is a form of misogyny

The BBC recently reported on a disturbing new form of cyberbullying that took place at a school in Almendralejo, Spain.

A group of girls were harmed by male classmates who used an app powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to generate “deepfake” pornographic images of the girls, and then distributed those images on social media.

State-of-the-art AI models can generate novel images and backgrounds given three to five photos of a subject, and very little technical knowledge is required to use them. While deepfaked images were easier to detect a few years ago, today, amateurs can easily create work rivalling expensive CGI effects by professionals .

The harms in this case can be partially explained in terms of consent and privacy violations . But as researchers whose work is concerned with AI and ethics, we see deeper issues as well.

Deepfake porn cyberbullying

In the Almendralejo incident, more than 20 girls between 11 and 17 came forward as victims of fake pornographic images. This incident fits into larger trends of how this technology is being used. A 2019 study found 96 per cent of all deepfake videos online were pornographic , prompting significant commentary about how they are being specifically used to degrade women .

The political risks of deepfakes have received high-profile coverage, but as philosophy researchers Regina Rini and Leah Cohen explore, it is also relevant to consider deeper personal harms .

Legal scholars like Danielle Keats Citron note it is clear society “ has a poor track record addressing harms primarily suffered by women and girls .” By staying quiet and unseen, girls might escape becoming victims of this new and cruel form of cyberbullying. We think it is likely this technology will create additional barriers for students — especially girls — who may miss out on opportunities due to the fear of calling attention to themselves.

Used as tool for misogyny

Philosopher Kate Manne provides a helpful framework for thinking about how deepfake technology can be used as a tool for misogyny. For Manne, “ misogyny should be understood as the ‘law enforcement’ branch of a patriarchal order , which has the overall function of policing and enforcing its governing ideology.”

That is, misogyny polices women and girls, discouraging them from taking traditionally male-dominated roles. This policing can come from others, but it can also be self-imposed.

Manne explains there are punishments for women perceived as resisting gendered norms and expectations. External policing of misogyny involves the disciplining of women through various forms of punishment for deviating from or resisting gendered norms and expectations.

Women can be denied a career opportunity, harassed sexually or harmed physically for not living up to gendered expectations. And now, women can be punished through the use of deepfakes. The patriarchy has another weapon to wield.