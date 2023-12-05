Crimes against women rise by 4%, cyber crimes increase by 11%: NCRB data

Crimes against women have risen by 4% in 2022, as per the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, December 4. The total crime rate against women stands at 65.4% and 75.9% are chargesheeted. The crimes counted are rape, attempt to rape, dowry deaths, acid attacks, attempted acid attacks, cruelty by husband and/or his family, kidnapping and abduction of women, trafficking, assault on women with the intent to outrage her modesty, cyber crimes against women, and crimes registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among others.

The total number of crimes against women in 2022 was 4,26,433, as opposed to 4,09,273 in 2021. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against women with 65,743 cases followed by Maharashtra with 45,331 and Rajasthan with 45,058 cases. Meanwhile, Nagaland recorded the lowest number of crimes against women with 49 cases, followed by Mizoram (147) and Sikkim (179).

The total number of crimes against women in the five southern states stands at 89,802. Andhra Pradesh recorded the most number of crimes against women with 25,503 cases followed by Telangana (22,066), Karnataka (17,813), Kerala (15,213), and Tamil Nadu (9,207). There has been a considerable increase in crimes against women in all five southern states in comparison to 2020 and 2021.