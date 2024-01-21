CPI(M)’s student wing SFI in Kolkata appoints two women in top posts

The development, according to political observers, is extremely significant especially when the top CPI(M) leadership has been stressing on the induction of young and female faces in all slots of party leadership.

“This is the first time that two women have been accommodated in the two top posts of any district unit of SFI. You can call it a beginning of the process of changes in the organisational structure of the party by bringing in more young and female faces,” said a state committee member of the CPI(M).

The state committee member further said that the introduction of new and female faces in leadership positions will not be restricted only within the mass organisations like SFI or the party’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). “In the coming days you can see similar introductions in the area committees, district committees and even in the state committee of the party as well,” he added.