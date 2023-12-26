CPI(M) refuses to attend Ram temple inauguration, says BJP made it state sponsored

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a statement on reasons why the party’s General secretary Sitaram Yechuy rejected the invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 26, the CPI(M) said the party respects everyone’s right to believe and practise any religion of their choice.

“The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice and not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the statement by the party’s Polit Bureau said.

The statement also drew attention to how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) converted a religious event into a state-sponsored one. It said, “It is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a state sponsored event directly involving the Prime Minister, the UP [Uttar Pradesh] Chief Minister and other government functionaries. A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the state in India, under the Constitution should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event.”