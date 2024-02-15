CPI(M) refused electoral bonds and moved Supreme Court against it

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for CPI(M), had argued that the electoral bonds scheme is not meant to reduce black money as claimed by the BJP government but to create an anonymous white channel for money. “The architecture and effect of the electoral bonds scheme is not to reduce black money but to reroute non-anonymous banking channel funding to anonymous electoral bonds. This scheme is an alternative white money channel created by the government…. They've added anonymity to it,” he argued. “There was earlier a black channel. Now you've created an anonymous white channel,” he explained.

Advocate Farasat also argued that this scheme goes against the concept of “informed electorate” under Article 19(1)(a) read with 326 of the Constitution, and also violates the Right to Conscience under Article 25, as individual shareholders don’t get to know about how their money is used.

Welcoming the judgement, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that he is glad that the Supreme Court bench has upheld the party’s contention. “Congratulations to our Counsel Shadan Farasat and others who effectively argued the case,” he said.

The CPI(M) in February 2018, moved the apex court saying that the Union Government’s decision to introduce an electoral bond scheme ‘undermines democracy’ and that it will ‘lead to greater political corruption’.

Couple of days prior to the landmark verdict, Yechury had put out a video statement likening the scheme to the “legalisation of political corruption” and hoped that the apex court would pass a verdict scrapping the scheme.

Electoral bonds were introduced in 2017 through the Finance Act, which was passed as a money bill without the assent of the Rajya Sabha. The Finance Act amended the Reserve Bank of India Act, Companies Act, Income Tax Act, Representation of Peoples Act, and Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), so as to introduce electoral bonds.