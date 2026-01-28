CPI MP demands special fiscal correction package for Kerala at all-party meet

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar demanded a special fiscal correction package for Kerala at an all-party meeting convened ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, citing a severe resource gap of over Rs 21,000 crore due to borrowing constraints imposed by the Centre during the current financial year, on January 27, Monday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Representing the Communist Party of India (CPI), Sandosh Kumar said the extraordinary fiscal stress faced by states like Kerala required immediate and substantive intervention from the Union government.

Raising concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kumar warned that the exercise was effectively turning into a “Special Intensive Removal” across states. He alleged that the process was undermining democratic principles and said voters were being selectively excluded from the rolls.

On internal security, the CPI condemned the targeting of innocent tribal communities in the name of Operation Kagar to combat Maoism. Kumar demanded that the government place before Parliament the full details and current status of the operation to ensure transparency and accountability.

On foreign policy, the CPI said India’s approach was in a state of paralysis, alleging that the government had failed to respond firmly to bullying postures by former US President Donald Trump and to major international developments, including the situation in Venezuela and statements threatening the annexation of Greenland. The party said such silence weakened India’s independent foreign policy tradition.

The CPI reiterated its demand for an immediate increase in wages for ASHA workers, as earlier assured by the Union Health Minister. It also called for the immediate restoration and expansion of MNREGA, pointing out that delayed wage payments, reduced allocations and fewer workdays had severely impacted rural livelihoods amid agrarian distress and rising unemployment.

The party further demanded the withdrawal of the labour codes, opposed the Seed Bill, and called for an increase in the Union government share in centrally sponsored schemes to a 75:25 ratio to enable states to effectively implement welfare and development programmes.

The CPI said these issues must be taken up during the forthcoming budget session in the interests of democracy, federalism and livelihood security of the people.