CPI, CPI(M) express shock over India abstaining from UN voting on ceasefire in Gaza

The CPI and CPI(M) on Saturday, October 28, expressed shock over India abstaining from the voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, and slammed the Central government, saying it shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism.

In a joint statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury said: "It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the Narendra Modi government's actions for consolidating the US- Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause," it said.