Could Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris make a difference? 19% of young people admit a celebrity’s OK might influence them

But overall, research shows that celebrity political endorsements don’t matter enough to determine an election’s results.

If celebrity endorsements don’t shift an election, then why do political campaigns seek them out?

The answer is that they still do matter and for many different reasons. Celebrities can easily get media attention, act as campaign surrogates, expand the voter base and make campaign contributions . All these things can help a candidate win.

What guides voters and celeb endorsements

Not many people will admit that they voted for a candidate because Oprah Winfrey or another celebrity told them to – so survey research will rarely find that celebrity endorsements are meaningful.

About 89% of adults also said in February 2020 that they wouldn’t switch their vote because of a celebrity endorsement .

However, this leaves 11% of American adults who said that they might change their preferred candidate based on what a celebrity said. Another 19% of younger voters also said in this same poll that a celebrity could help change their vote.

In a close election, these voters at the margins could change a candidate’s fortunes.

Celebrities can help keep a politician in the news cycle – and a celebrity endorsement gives candidates an extra opportunity to distribute their message to a public audience.

Whether it is Jeff Bridges – who played “The Dude” in the 1998 movie “The Big Lebowski” – speaking at a “White dudes for Harris” Zoom meeting, or the pro-Trump singer Kid Rock hosting a series of “Rock the Country” concerts, celebrity endorsements can also help candidates target specific demographic groups.

Celebrities also benefit when they get involved in politics because they, too, depend on staying relevant.