Could Kamala Harris shift the swing states to the Democrats?

The full consequences of Joe Biden’s seismic decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race will take some time to be felt. One immediately apparent outcome is the change of election dynamic that comes with a who ticks a range of different identity boxes including gender, age and ethnicity.
Importantly, the big question is whether she can win over swing voters, especially those in a that regularly move between the Republicans and Democrats in elections, making it difficult to predict which candidate will triumph on polling day.
Most other (non-swing) states are seen as predictable or at least as leaning towards one party’s candidate. That means candidate time and money is lavished on these swing states, which in 2024 include Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
They count for so much because the president is not elected by the overall popular vote but by winning each state. Each state carries a specific number of votes, with states possessing big populations garnering the most votes.
For instance, Pennsylvania holds 19 votes and . This system is called the electoral college (EC), and the EC vote in nearly all states is distributed on a winner-take-all basis. Since the EC has 538 votes, candidates need to win states that have a combined to be elected president.
It is forecast that Kamala Harris might have more ability to reduce to Donald Trump. She might also be better able to exploit Republican electoral weakness on the issue of , but might have less appeal to . The concern for Democrats is that this last group of voters is swing states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
This immediately increased speculation about Harris’s potential vice-presidential pick being from a swing state. The internet is laden with about the necessity of picking a low-risk, mid-western white male, especially given the immediate Republican response of painting Harris as .
Which is why an early favourite is Pennsylvania governor , who won a decisive majority in 2022, beating Trump supporter Doug Mastriano, who was part of the January 6 rally . Another swing state name in the frame is Arizona senator , a former astronaut and generally seen as a sensible centrist.
Others looked at Democrats with an ability to win state wide in the south, notably governors from North Carolina and from Kentucky. It is possible to squint in a way that makes North Carolina a competitive state, but even the popular Beshear could not shift his home state to the Democratic column in a presidential race.
Also mentioned in dispatches is Michigan Governor . She would be a formidable candidate in her own right, but would likely lead to a doubling of the misogyny on offer. Whoever does get the nod, swing-state residents will be waiting for door-knocks and the relentless campaign adverts as they contemplate the profoundly different choice of candidates in November.
The role of the EC was vividly illustrated in 2016 when Donald Trump lost the popular vote to , but won an EC majority due to a combined winning margin of 77,744 votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin giving Trump their important .
In 2020, Joe Biden won those , denying Trump a second term. Biden also flipped Arizona and Georgia, and together these five states, plus Nevada, are the key swing states in 2024. It is a reflection of Trump’s strong position in the polls in summer 2024 that Nevada, a state which the Democratic candidate has won in every , currently looks winnable for Trump.
As recently as 2016 the EC vote-heavy states of were seen as critical swing states. Today, only the most optimistic Democrat imagines these to be in play.
As a swing state, Wisconsin has taken on outsize relevance as the so-called “tipping point” state in both 2016 and 2020. This refers to the state that pushes the winner past the finish line, supplying the final votes he or she needs to in the EC.
In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin’s 10 EC votes by in 2020. In the summer of 2024, suggested that Wisconsin again was likely to be closely fought, but at the point of Biden’s withdrawal from the race, polls regularly put Trump ahead in that state along with all other of the five identified swing states.
The question now is whether Harris can turn her late arrival in the campaign to her advantage in the swing states, and take them over the line on her side.
