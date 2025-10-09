Cough syrup deaths: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP's Chhindwara

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As outrage deepens over the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, allegedly due to consumption of toxic Coldrif cough syrup, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the district and nearby areas soon to meet bereaved families.

While the Congress party has yet to release a formal itinerary, preparations are underway, and party leaders insist the visit is driven by humanitarian concern, not political strategy.

"He is likely to visit next week, the date of his arrival in Chhindwara is yet to be fixed," party sources told IANS.

The party sources said Gandhi wants to meet the affected families, share their grief, and amplify their voices.

The party has repeatedly accused the BJP-led state government of failing to take decisive action against those responsible for the tragedy and criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's remarks as insensitive.

The Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, has been linked to the deaths of at least 24 children across Madhya Pradesh.

Investigations revealed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent, in the syrup far more than permissible limit.

The Tamil Nadu government has since banned the product and issued a show-cause notice to the manufacturer, who was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday.

Political tensions have escalated, with BJP leaders accusing Congress of exploiting the tragedy for electoral gain.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel blamed the Tamil Nadu government - run by Congress allies - for negligence in drug inspection, and questioned why Rahul Gandhi hasn't held his party's partners accountable. Meanwhile, medical professionals across the state have joined the protest. In a virtual meeting of the Progressive Medical Teachers Association, representatives from all medical colleges resolved to wear black badges in solidarity with Praveen Soni, a government doctor arrested in connection with the case.

The association condemned the arrest as unjust and accused the government of shielding higher officials while targeting frontline workers.

However, the government has removed drug controller and chief medical and health officer of Chhindwara, suspended a deputy director and two drug inspectors.

With four children still in critical condition in Nagpur hospitals, public pressure is mounting for a transparent investigation and swift justice.