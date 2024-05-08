Corruption, appeasement politics link Cong & BRS, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed Congress and BRS as the two sides of the same coin, saying corruption, appeasement politics and zero governance model link the two parties.

Alleging that Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are part of the same corruption syndicate, the Prime Minister said they are covering up each other’s scams.

He was addressing a public meeting here in support of the BJP candidates for Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Adilabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said that corruption is a common characteristic of both parties. “They accused each other of corruption but from the backdoor, they are part of the same corruption syndicate,” he said and mentioned that when BRS was in power it did not investigate cash for vote allegations and now the Congress government is silent on the corruption in Kaleshwaram project.

Claiming that BJP always follows the principle of nation first, he alleged that Congress and BRS work on the principle of family first. “By the family, for the family, of the family is their gameplan,” he said and called on people to save Telangana from this alliance.

PM Modi said when Telangana was formed, people reposed their faith in TRS (now BRS) but by working only for one family, it shattered the dreams of all families. He alleged that Congress has the same history as people had big hopes from the party after Independence.

He also alleged that the appeasement bond is strong between Congress and BRS. He remarked that the two parties had given Hyderabad on lease to MIM.

“For the first time, BJP has challenged MIM. MIM is worried over this but Congress and BRS look more worried than MIM. Both the parties are trying for MIM’s win,” he said.

PM Modi reiterated the allegation of ‘RR tax’ in Telangana. “One R loots Telangana and sends it to another R in Delhi. This RR game will destroy Telangana,” he said.

He also remarked that the collection of ‘RR’ has surpassed the collection of the Telugu blockbuster ‘RRR’.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said every day he used to talk of ‘5 businessmen’ and later he converted it into Ambani and Adani. As soon as the elections came, he stopped naming them. The prince should publicly tell people how much money he has taken from both in this election, he said.

He also alleged that the Congress wants to snatch reservations of SCs, STs and BCs and give them to Muslims. He reiterated that there is no scope in the Constitution for religion-based reservation.

He also reiterated the allegation that the Congress was conspiring to lock Ram temple and overturn the court verdict in the case.

PM Modi invoked former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in his home district of Karimnagar. He alleged that Congress insulted him even after his death by not allowing his body to be brought into Congress office.

Stating BJP and NDA conferred Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao, the Prime Minister said he was happy to meet the entire family of the former Prime Minister in Hyderabad Tuesday night and felt proud to learn about his works.

He remarked that in the third phase of the Lok Saha elections, the third fuse of the Congress and the INDI alliance was also burnt. He exuded confidence that the BJP and NDA will march ahead in the remaining four phases.

He claimed that in Karimnagar people have already declared victory of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He said that the Congress party was sure to lose as it could hardly convince somebody to contest from here. He remarked that BRS is nowhere to be seen.



