COP30: India’s strong push for climate finance contrasts with weak mitigation efforts

The 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) on climate change concluded in Brazil’s Belém on Saturday, November 22, on a note of compromise. India left the summit with a familiar dual image: a country pushing hard for climate justice and stronger finance for the Global South, yet still reluctant to chart a decisive path away from fossil fuels at home.

Many countries voiced dissent over the final Mutirão agreement, particularly because it makes no reference to a fossil fuel phase-out. Yet, India stood firmly behind the final agreement, and pressed rich nations to honour their commitment towards climate finance.

India emphasised that developed nations still have longstanding obligations to provide climate finance and appreciated the COP30 Presidency’s focus on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.

But climate observers and experts say the country’s growing emissions, expanding coal dependence, and delayed submission of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) show how much more it could do on mitigation, and how crucial that leadership could be for the Global South.

India stresses on climate finance

Throughout the negotiations, one of India’s central priorities was climate finance. India stressed that finance remains the biggest barrier to stronger global climate action. It welcomed the progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation, noting that it rightly recognises how urgently developing countries need support to cope with climate impacts.

Highlighting the historical responsibility of developed nations, India accused them of neglecting Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which puts them under legal obligation to support developing countries. Article 9.1 states, “Developed country parties shall provide financial resources to assist developing country parties with respect to both mitigation and adaptation in continuation of their existing obligations under the Convention.”

Indian representatives emphasised that the article is a binding obligation for developed nations, not a voluntary commitment. They said richer countries must reach net zero earlier, invest in negative-emission technologies, and meet all commitments on finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building. India also called for a single, universally agreed definition of climate finance and a substantial increase in public funding for adaptation.

Addressing the High-level Segment of COP30 in Belém, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “Developed countries must reach net zero earlier than their current target dates, fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance estimated to run into trillions of dollars.”

India further urged that adaptation finance should increase 15-fold to match the scale of risks confronting the Global South. India also highlighted the establishment of the Just Transition Mechanism, describing it as an important milestone that can advance fairness and climate justice both globally and nationally.

However, India was among the countries that did not submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

Under the UN climate framework, countries are expected to file new NDCs with stronger emissions-reduction targets. Of the 196 parties, around 120 have already submitted their revised plans, while India’s updated version is still pending. The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to keep global temperature rise well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C to prevent severe climate impacts.

India’s coal dependence under the scanner

India’s climate efforts are facing intensified international scrutiny as several recent assessments indicate the country is moving further away from global temperature goals. Climate Action Tracker, an independent organisation that evaluates national policies against Paris Agreement benchmarks, now rates India’s targets and actions as “highly insufficient,” noting that coal still accounts for about 75% of the country’s electricity generation.

To align with a 1.5°C pathway, that share would need to fall to around 19%, a transition that current policies do not adequately support. A COP30-linked analysis reached a similar conclusion, stating that India’s power sector remains structurally dependent on coal.

India’s global standing has also slipped in comparative rankings. GermanWatch’s Climate Change Performance Index places the country at 23rd, a drop of 13 places from the previous year among 63 countries and the European Union. The report highlights India’s lack of a clear coal phase-out plan, even as new mining blocks continue to be opened.

Data from the United Nations emissions gap report shows that India recorded the steepest rise in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, ahead of both China and Indonesia. Meanwhile, China, despite being the world’s largest emitter, has already submitted an updated climate strategy, further reducing India’s negotiating space.

‘India can be a champion of mitigation’

For many experts, India shifting away from fossil fuels is not only essential for climate goals but also for poverty reduction, energy access, and reducing geopolitical import dependence.

Speaking to TNM, Lalit Chennamaneni, policy advisor on Indo-German Climate and Development Co-operation at GermanWatch, said, “Renewables have expanded tremendously [in India] in the last decade. The government can build on these achievements to strengthen green transition efforts and move away from coal in a just manner that cares for workers and communities.”

He said India should strengthen its position by pairing its justified criticism of weak international climate finance with a clear presentation of its own progress. “This would allow for a clearer entry point for cooperation than a mostly confrontational position,” he said.

Mrityunjoy Das, deputy chief of party of the Adaptation in Ecologically Critical Areas in Bangladesh and deputy director of the Humanitarian and Resilient Futures Programme at CARE, said, “India is pushing for the idea that richer countries should take the lead in cutting fossil fuel use, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibility (CBD-RC). It also wants adaptation funds to increase threefold—reaching USD 120 billion a year immediately."

He told TNM at Belém that from a civil society perspective, India has the potential to take a leadership role of the Global South in the climate discourse, but India can do more.

“We are happy to see that India has been very vocal in calling for tripling the renewable energy targets. That's great. At the same time, we believe that with technological advancement and a growing market, India can do much more in terms of mitigation,” he said.

“For anything to get traction, you need a few things: technological innovation, market demand, technical feasibility, and economic viability. I believe India is one of the biggest markets in the world. It has both sides—technological innovation and market potential,” he observed.

Mrityunjoy noted that India slipped in the Climate Change Performance Index because it has not given enough attention to phasing out coal amidst growing energy demands. “Advocating for adaptation is rightful and they should continue doing that. But in terms of mitigation they should take bolder steps, because they can also be economically benefited. Mitigation is not necessarily economically hard,” he said.

Observers at COP30 also pointed out that while NDCs do not capture the entire picture of mitigation, they remain important signals of intent. Mrityunjoy added that the pace of mitigation will vary across regions, but India should not hesitate. “Climate change is deeply political, and every country will have its own political view. India has its stand as a country, but it should play an exemplary role, and not just be a bystander, in mitigation,” he said, adding “While demanding financial and technological support from developed countries, India can also be more proactive and become one of the champions.”

According to Lalit, a key challenge for India is making any commitment that clearly outlines a pathway away from fossil fuels, which still account for much of the country's electricity generation. “With demand rapidly rising and entire states dependent on coal revenue, this is a transition of multitudes. International cooperation on the matter, especially the failed attempt to set up a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), has been disappointing,” he noted.

However, he added that shifting away from fossil fuels would “go a long way to send positive signals to the international community and markets”. He further said, “Importantly, such a commitment must be firmly rooted in domestic realities.”