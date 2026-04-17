Constitution amendment defeated in Lok Sabha, fails to get two-thirds majority

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, following which the Union government withdrew the two associated bills – the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Lok Sabha voted on the contentious three-bill package intended to increase the current strength of the Lok Sabha up to 850 and allow for women’s reservation by delinking it from delimitation based on the upcoming 2027 Census. A total of 489 members who were present voted – 278 in favour and 211 against – without any abstentions.

However, for a Constitution Amendment Bill to be passed, it requires a two-thirds majority among the members present and voting. In this case, that is a minimum of 326 votes.

Reacting to the bill’s defeat, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu Defeats Delhi!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the bill was against the Constitution and therefore it was defeated.

Many parties, including the DMK, YSRCP, BRS, Congress and the Left have maintained that delimitation solely linked to the census would undermine many states and reduce their numbers in the Parliament.

Speaking in the House before the voting began, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was ready to bring in an amendment to the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, to include a written provision that all states will have an equal uniform 50% increase in their seats in the Lok Sabha, retaining their existing shares.

“For example, Tamil Nadu has 39 seats. If we give 33% reservation to women in the existing 543 seats, as DMK says, 13 seats in TN will be reserved for women, and 26 seats will remain open. If we go by the 2011 Census population, TN will get six seats fewer (a total of 50 seats, of which 17 are reserved for women, leaving 33 “open” seats, which are six less than the previous total of 39 seats). With a 50% increase, pro rata (current proportions as per the 1971 Census population) isn’t affected. They will have 59 seats – 20 for women and 39 ‘open’ – so the current (total) number of seats is ‘retained’,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah claimed that members of the INDIA alliance have opposed the three proposed bills in the name of concerns over implementation, but they only wanted to oppose women’s reservation.

Amid protests from MPs of southern states that they couldn’t simply take oral assurance that the seats will be distributed uniformly and not based on population, Amit Shah said, “If the only reason for objecting to the bills is that they want the 50% rise in writing, shut down the House for one hour. I will bring an official amendment.” However, the government did not move an amendment in this regard.

He further said that the opposition was also asking to once again link the delimitation to the 2027 Census. “I won't fall for that, because they’re trying to delay women’s reservation,” he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi opposed the Bills on behalf of her party and Tamil Nadu. “These three bills, disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on the Indian federal structure.” She said that some of the provisions in the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill were vague, showing “non-application of the mind, or a mind determined to push its own agenda on this country”.