Consider opponents as my teachers: Rahul

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, "My respectful obeisances to all the teachers on National Teachers Day. Humble tribute to former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary. Guru has a very high place in life, who illuminates the path of your life and inspires you to move in the right direction. I consider great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Shri Narayana Guru as my gurus, who gave us all the knowledge of equality of all people in the society, and compassion and love towards everyone."