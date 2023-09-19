Congress welcomes Women’s Reservation Bill, questions the secrecy

The Congress, on Monday, September 18, welcomed the reported decision of the Union Cabinet to clear the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it has been a long-standing demand of the party. The party, however, noted that it could have been very well discussed in an all-party meeting and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy. The history behind the move is chronicled here," he said.