Congress welcomes Women’s Reservation Bill, questions the secrecy

The Congress, on Monday, September 18, welcomed the reported decision of the Union Cabinet to clear the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it has been a long-standing demand of the party. The party, however, noted that it could have been very well discussed in an all-party meeting and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy. The history behind the move is chronicled here," he said.
Ramesh, who is also Congress communication incharge, shared the 2018 letter of former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill. On July 16, 2018, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Our Prime Minister says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment. Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk and have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support."
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that if the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill, it would be a victory for the Congress and its allies. He said, "If the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government. Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. In its 10th year, the BJP is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die. On the contrary, at every opportunity, most recently at the CWC at Hyderabad, the Congress has vociferously pleaded for the Bill to be passed in Parliament. Let's hope that the Bill will be introduced and passed in the ongoing Session."
Earlier in the day, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and party Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reiterated the demand for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament's Special Session. The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the buzz of the Union Cabinet clearing the much awaited Bill. Reports also suggested that the Bill is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.