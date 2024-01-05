Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal faces online harassment from BJP over her name

“I have the platform, I have the agency to express what I’m going through. Crores of women don’t have that platform, imagine their plight at the hands of these monsters. Look at the numbers of rapists, rape accused and molesters their party has. Even the IT cell boys are rapists. They only harp about respecting women, but in reality they don’t,” Lavanya said. She was referring to the rape of a 20-year-old BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) in which two of the accused were members of the BJP IT wing.

“Social media has emboldened the trolls to behave even worse than they would on the streets. They have developed a mob mentality and their excuse is that she called the party some names but the party is an inanimate entity, it’s not an individual. Harassing a person and equating it to an organisation is not the same. For a set of people to gang up and harass a woman like this is unacceptable. They are also hiding behind the fact that they are the ruling party and no one will take an action against them,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, Co- founder of Political Shakti.

“If you’re going to choose to hit below the belt of a political leader, then this is a bad game. Because what are you going to do if those women decide to join your party tomorrow? They like women who are well articulate and can present their point well. They celebrate such women when they are on their side but they play a bad game when those women are their political opponents,” said Preethi Nagaraj, a political analyst and a veteran journalist.