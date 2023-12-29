Congress says will teach BJP a lesson, promises caste census if voted to power

The Congress, on Thursday, December 28, launched its 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign at Nagpur with a call to 'teach a lesson' to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also promised jobs to youth and a caste census when voted to power. Top party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other seniors attended a mammoth 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' (meaning ‘we are ready’) rally to mark the 139th foundation of the Congress, at the 'Bharat Jodo' Maidan.

Setting an aggressive tone for the upcoming election year, Kharge said that democracy and the Constitution are under threat in India, even as inflation and unemployment have reached alarming proportions. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that though there are over 3.20 million vacancies in Central posts, the BJP government is not doing recruitments that could give the backward classes employment opportunities.

He also said the government has made a 'mockery of democracy' by suspending 146 Opposition MPs who raised relevant questions in Parliament, and blamed the Union government for saddling the country with a huge debt of Rs 200 lakh-crore, while slashing funds for development or welfare schemes to benefit the poor and backward communities.