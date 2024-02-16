Congress says Income Tax dept has frozen its accounts
Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday, February 16, has informed that the party’s bank accounts have been frozen. The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds and termed it unconstitutional.
According to reports, the Income Tax has also asked the Congress to return Rs 210 crore from its exchequer over a 45-day-delay in filing IT return for the year 2018-19.
Addressing the media, Maken said, “We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheques we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have also been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The money received by the party through crowdfunding has also been frozen. Just two weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy.”
He added that all political activities of Congress, including the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will be affected. “Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees,” Maken said. The Congress treasurer further said the party has approached the Income Tax Appellate Authority (ITAT) and that they will hold a nationwide agitation against the action taken by the Income Tax department.