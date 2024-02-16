Congress says Income Tax dept has frozen its accounts

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday, February 16, has informed that the party’s bank accounts have been frozen. The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds and termed it unconstitutional.

According to reports, the Income Tax has also asked the Congress to return Rs 210 crore from its exchequer over a 45-day-delay in filing IT return for the year 2018-19.

Addressing the media, Maken said, “We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheques we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have also been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The money received by the party through crowdfunding has also been frozen. Just two weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy.”