Congress promises increase in backward class quota in Telangana

This is the fifth declaration to be released by the Congress ahead of Assembly elections.

It came a day after the party unveiled a minority declaration. Earlier, the party had released declarations for SCs/STs, youth and farmers.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule sub-plan will be given statutory status and adequate funds will be made available in the first Assembly session. The party promised that it will spend Rs 20,000 crore per year amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore in 5 years for BC welfare.

A separate MBC Welfare Ministry will be created to oversee the development of MBC castes. Corporations will be established for all the BC castes for their overall development. BC youth can avail interest free loans and collateral free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to establish small business and attain higher education.

Other promises included Prof Jayashankar BC Aikyatha Bhavans with Rs.50 crore to be constructed in all district headquarters with a convention hall, press club, study circle, library and canteen and the District BC welfare office is to be situated there, a new Gurukulam in every mandal to be set for BCs on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and one new degree college to be set up in each district, full fees reimbursement irrespective of rank for BC students with annual income below Rs.3 lakh.