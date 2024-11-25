Congress MP moves adjournment motion demanding discussion on Adani

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday, November 25, moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in the US. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the questions regarding his friendship with Adani.

“The U.S. indictment of Gautam Adani casts a dark cloud over the Adani Group, with charges of bribery, securities fraud, and wire fraud. The bribery scheme involves over $265 million in bribes to bag lucrative solar power deals and defrauding global investors,” he wrote.

Questioning the Union government’s deafening silence over the issue, he said, “The Modi government's silence on this matter undermines India's integrity, economy, and global reputation. Accountability must be ensured. The prime minister must answer the questions on his friendship with Adani & Adani scandal Profile.”

Following the indictment charges against Adani, Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the industrialist. He alleged that the Prime Minister was “protecting” him.

The US prosecutors allege that, between 2020 and 2024, Adani and his associates conspired to bribe Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts for Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd. These projects were projected to generate $2 billion in profits over 20 years.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also allegedly involved in the scandal. Jagan is accused of handing over the solar energy contract to Adani after taking a bribe of Rs 1750 crore.

Meanwhile, rejecting the allegations of bribery and corruption as “baseless,” the Adani Group in a statement had said, “As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, ‘the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.’ All possible legal recourse will be sought.”