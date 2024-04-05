Congress manifesto promises 50% reservation for women in Union Govt jobs: Key highlights

The Congress party on Friday, April 5, released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with emphasis given on tackling the issue of unemployment and defending the constitutional values of India. The manifesto also promises to investigate several schemes, from demonetisation to electoral bonds, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and bring to law those who made illegal gains through it. It was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the manifesto will be remembered in history for its focus on the five pillars of justice– Justice for Youth, Justice for Women’, Justice for Farmers, Justice for Workers, and Justice for Shareholders. In what could be a historic move, Congress has promised it will reserve 50% of Union government jobs for women from 2025. The party will also launch the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs one lakh per year to every underprivileged Indian family. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household.
To combat unemployment, Congress has guaranteed a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25 years. The wages of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will also be increased to Rs 400 per day and salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will be doubled.
The party has also promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions to take affirmative action. Congress has also promised to give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission and abolish the Agnipath programme.
Key Highlights:
Will conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions to take affirmative action.
Will bring the Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.
Will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts.
Will write off due amount and interest, as on 15 March 2024, of all student educational loans and the banks will be compensated by the government as a one-time measure of relief for unemployment.
Will amend the Right To Education (RTE) Act to make education from Class I to Class XII in public schools free and compulsory.
Will revisit and amend the New Education Policy (NEP) after consulting with the state governments.
Will emphasise the study of STEM subjects in order to develop a scientific temper, and will ensure that these are aligned with India’s constitutional values, not driven by political motives.
Will launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide one lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household.
Will double the contribution of the Union government to the pay of frontline health workers (such as ASHA, Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal cooks)
Will introduce one-third reservation for women from the next round of Assembly elections in 2025. The one-third reservation for women will also apply for Lok Sabha elections from 2029.
Will reserve 50% of central government jobs from 2025.
Will ensure that more women are appointed to high positions such as judges, secretaries to government, high ranking police officers, law officers and directors on the boards of listed companies.
Will ensure the measures like equal wages, safe workplaces, child care services, prevention of sexual harassment and violence and extending maternity benefits to encourage equal participation of women in the labour force.
Will re-incorporate the Bhartiya Mahila Bank (Women’s Bank) that had made a promising start under an all-Women Board of Directors but was wound up by the BJP government.
Will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.
Will increase the wage under MGNREGA to 400 per day.
Will abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard) to resume normal recruitment to achieve the full sanctioned strength.
Will probe demonetisation, Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware, and the Electoral Bonds scheme and bring to law those who made illegal gains through these measures.
Will review the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and remove the provisions that restrict freedom of speech and expression that violate the right to privacy.
Will not implement the ‘One nation one election’ idea and elections will be in accordance with the constitution and traditions of parliamentary democracy.
Will strengthen autonomy of Election Commission of India and other constitutional bodies.
Will enact a law on the lines of ‘bail is the rule, jail is the exception’.