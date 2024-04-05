Congress manifesto promises 50% reservation for women in Union Govt jobs: Key highlights

The Congress party on Friday, April 5, released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with emphasis given on tackling the issue of unemployment and defending the constitutional values of India. The manifesto also promises to investigate several schemes, from demonetisation to electoral bonds, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and bring to law those who made illegal gains through it. It was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the manifesto will be remembered in history for its focus on the five pillars of justice– Justice for Youth, Justice for Women’, Justice for Farmers, Justice for Workers, and Justice for Shareholders. In what could be a historic move, Congress has promised it will reserve 50% of Union government jobs for women from 2025. The party will also launch the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs one lakh per year to every underprivileged Indian family. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household.