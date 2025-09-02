'Congress is quintessential vote chor', Amit Malviya claims Pawan Khera holds two voter IDs

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday accused the Congress party's national spokesperson, Pawan Khera, of holding two active EPIC numbers in Delhi and said the grand old party was the "quintessential vote thief", "mutilating" the electoral system and "stealing" mandates by legitimising infiltrators and non-Indians.

Malviya shared the details of Khera's EPIC numbers on his X handle.

Malviya, in his post, said Khera holds two active EPIC numbers -- in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively. In Jangpura, his EPIC Number is XHC1992338, and the other EPIC is SJE0755967.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of unleashing a "hydrogen bomb" soon to expose alleged "vote chori".

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on this revelation, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops. "But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya said.