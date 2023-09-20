Conduct caste census and release old data: Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Amid bouts of heckling, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi joined the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. He demanded that the Union government implement the Bill immediately and added, “Conduct the caste census immediately. And release the data of the caste census we had done immediately too. If you don’t, we will.” A Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) — also called the 2011 caste census — was conducted by the Manmohan Singh-led Union government, and was not published either by the United Progressive Alliance-led (UPA) government nor the two consecutive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments.

Rahul Gandhi also said, “There are two other things that seem strange to me. One is the idea that you require a new census to implement this Bill. The second is that you need new delimitation to implement this Bill. It can be implemented today by giving 33% of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to India’s women”, Rahul Gandhi.

He also highlighted issues of representation in the Bill. “There is one thing in my view that makes this Bill incomplete. I would have liked to have seen OBC reservation included in this Bill. I think it is very important that a large chunk of India’s women should have access to reservation. That is missing in this Bill,” he said.