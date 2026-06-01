Commercial LPG prices hiked again; Delhi rate up by Rs 42, Kolkata sees Rs 53.50 increase

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Commercial LPG prices have been increased once again, adding to the cost burden faced by restaurants, hotels, caterers and small businesses across the country that rely heavily on cooking gas.

According to the latest revision effective from Monday, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised by Rs 42, taking the retail selling price to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the increase is steeper at Rs 53.50, pushing the price to Rs 3,255.50.

The hike comes at a time when businesses are already dealing with higher fuel and transportation expenses. Oil marketing companies have also increased the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders by Rs 11. In Delhi, a 5-kg FTL cylinder will now cost Rs 821.50. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, offering some relief to household consumers.

The latest revision continues a sharp upward trend in commercial LPG prices witnessed since the beginning of the year. In January, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was priced at Rs 1,691.50. With a series of monthly revisions, the price has now surged to Rs 3,113.50, marking a rise of more than Rs 1,400 within five months.

The increases have come in successive phases. Commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 49 in February, followed by another Rs 115 increase in March. The steepest revision came in April when prices jumped by Rs 993 per cylinder. After remaining elevated in May, rates have been revised upward again as of June.

The impact of rising LPG costs is being felt across major cities. A 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 3,024.50 in Mumbai, Rs 3,232 in Chennai, Rs 3,294 in Hyderabad and Rs 3,322 in Patna, making several urban centres significantly more expensive for commercial fuel users.

The LPG price hike follows recent increases in other fuel categories. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi and adjoining regions have been raised by Rs 2 per kg, taking the retail rate to Rs 83.09 per kg. Since May 15, CNG prices have increased by a cumulative Rs 6 per kg through four separate revisions.

Petrol and diesel prices have also moved higher in recent weeks. Petrol rates have increased by Rs 7.35 per litre, while diesel prices have risen by Rs 7.53 per litre in multiple rounds. For businesses dependent on both transportation and commercial cooking fuel, the combined impact is likely to further increase operating costs.

Industry observers attribute the sustained rise in commercial LPG prices to ongoing volatility in global energy markets and disruptions in international supply chains, which continue to influence fuel pricing across sectors.