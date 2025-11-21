Coal smuggling case: ED raids 18 locations in Jharkhand linked to BCCL contractor

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a major crackdown on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 18 locations in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, linked to the well-known BCCL contractor L. B. Singh in connection with the coal smuggling case.

The action comes amid suspicions of money laundering in the coal business and alleged irregularities in outsourcing contracts.

The ED's operation targeted Singh's residential property, Dev Villa, along with several premises associated with his company, Dev Prabha Company, which handles outsourcing work for Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

Alongside Singh's properties, the agency also conducted searches at the premises of two other coal traders believed to be connected to the irregularities.

According to sources, the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into coal-related financial malpractices, including irregular tenders, unaccounted transactions, and possible black-market dealings.

During the operation, the ED seized numerous documents, digital records, and financial transaction files that may serve as evidence for the probe.

The action, which began in the early hours of Friday, caused significant commotion across the city as multiple teams moved simultaneously to execute the searches.

Residents near Singh's properties reported seeing a heavy presence of ED officials and other security personnel, adding to the tense atmosphere.

The agency's investigation has been monitoring Singh and his company for months, flagging potential violations in the allocation of outsourcing contracts and suspicious financial transfers linked to BCCL operations

. The inclusion of other coal businessmen in the raid could indicate a broader network of alleged money laundering and irregular business practices.

The ED has not yet confirmed any arrests or further action, but sources suggest that the agency may take additional steps depending on the evidence collected during these raids.

Local law enforcement was deployed to maintain order and ensure the smooth execution of the searches.